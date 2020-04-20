Police officer arrested for spying for RAW
07:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
Police officer arrested for spying for RAW
KARACHI - A junior police officer was arrested for allegedly spying Indian intelligence agency RAW here on Monday.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested Shehzad Pervaiz, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the city's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

Pervaiz, who is also a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, was posted at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, the police officials said.

Two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession, they added.

According to police reports, the suspect is affiliated with the MQM-London and was also involved in various terrorist activities in the past.

Moreover, the accused was also working as a key member in groups that are accused of being involved in target killings in Karachi.

Police have started further investigation into this matter and his connections with the Indian agency.

