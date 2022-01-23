Pakistan frees 20 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture
08:22 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan has released twenty fishermen from Landhi Jail of Karachi as a goodwill gesture.
The fishermen will be taken to Lahore where they were handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border.
Edhi Foundation has announced to bear the travelling expense of the Indian fishermen. Authorities said that a ceremony to hand over the Indian national will be held on Monday.
All have been arrested by Pakistani authorities for violating the country’s territorial waters.
