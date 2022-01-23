Quetta Gladiators unveil PSL 7 anthem featuring Ushna Shah, Shahid Afridi

The Quetta Gladiators have unveiled their official anthem for the Pakistan Super League 7 (PSL 7).

The song is a tribute to former skipper Shahid Afridi, who will be capping off his PSL journey this season.

The gladiator-themed anthem titled Shaan e Pakistan has been performed by former Strings vocalist Bilal Maqsood and features rap by Ahmed Murtaza.

The video of the song stars celebrity brand ambassadors for the Quetta Gladiators like Ushna Shah and Adnan Siddiqui. Comedian Shafaat Ali has also starred in the video shared by Quetta Gladiators on Twitter and other social media handles.

Recently, Afridi left Multan Sultans to join Quetta Gladiators and this is his fourth PSL shift.

The PSL 7 season is set to be the cricketer’s last.