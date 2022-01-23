‘You are history,’ Maryam Nawaz reacts to PM Imran’s warning

09:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Imran Khan after the latter warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous if forced to leave office.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the premier’s statement is nothing but a “hollow claim”. She said public will “prayer of thankfulness” when Imran Khan will be ousted from power.

“Neither you are Nawaz Sharif who got public support nor you are a victim. You are a conspirer facing karma,” Maryam said.

“IK sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. 4 years into the govt & he is still only whining. The ‘cartels’ you are complaining about are the MAFIAS on your right & left who have fleeced 220 million & who run your kitchen,” she said.

The cases you made against Sharifs and PMLN were false and fabricated and were bound to meet the fate they have met.

“Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness & revengefulness to blame,” the PML-N stalwart said.

He termed premier’s speech “reeks of failure, dashed hopes & no faith in his or PTI’s future”.

“This was inevitable man. You are history & the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy & plotting than peoples power,” she said.

Can’t sleep at nights due to rising inflation, ... 05:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that rising inflation is the biggest challenge for his ...

