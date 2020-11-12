COAS Bajwa reiterates Pakistan Army’s utmost support to Kashmir cause
03:08 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
COAS Bajwa reiterates Pakistan Army’s utmost support to Kashmir cause
RAWALPINDI – Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said military’s media wing.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LoC) and Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were discussed.

COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir, it added. 

