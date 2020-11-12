COAS Bajwa reiterates Pakistan Army’s utmost support to Kashmir cause
03:08 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI – Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said military’s media wing.
According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LoC) and Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were discussed.
COAS reiterated Pakistan Army’s utmost support and commitment to Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir, it added.
- Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for COVID-1910:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM urges OIC09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
-
- PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, invites expats to ...09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most wanted terrorists' list09:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' ...04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse in Pakistan03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime Sultan in latest pictures03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020