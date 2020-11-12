Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime Sultan in latest pictures

We all likely have a doppelganger in the world somewhere. And that's not just restricted to everyday people who are bumping into their twins. Celebrities do, too and Turkish actor Esra Bilgic, has already found one!

Forget about doing a double, Maryam Nawaz' latest pictures at her Jalsa will have you checking three times!

From the perfect smile to the confident stare, Maryam's look is much like Esra's look as Halime Sultan.

Donning a similar headpiece and blue traditional attire, we can’t help but notice the striking resemblance both of them share.

Despite of my pure and eternal hatred for #MaryamNawaz and while keeping aside her expensive procedures, surgeries and young look specialist make up artist she is looking prettier than Halima sultan 😂🤫 pic.twitter.com/V3Yuw3EcSF — Su (@suhara_ashfaq) November 12, 2020

