Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-11-12 - Updated 4pm
03:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 12, 2020 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 04:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|PKR Buying
|PKR Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|PKR 158.3
|PKR 158.9
|Euro
|EUR
|PKR 185
|PKR 187.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|PKR 208
|PKR 210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|PKR 23.95
|PKR 24.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|PKR 43
|PKR 43.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|PKR 114.5
|PKR 116.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|PKR 400.3
|PKR 402.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|PKR 119
|PKR 121
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|PKR 24.1
|PKR 24.4
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|PKR 17.25
|PKR 17.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|PKR 2.15
|PKR 2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|PKR 1.55
|PKR 1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|PKR 491
|PKR 493.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|PKR 38.05
|PKR 38.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|PKR 100.2
|PKR 100.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|PKR 16.95
|PKR 17.20
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|PKR 404.5
|PKR 406.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|PKR 42.9
|PKR 43.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|PKR 42
|PKR 42.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|PKR 115.5
|PKR 118
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|PKR 17.6
|PKR 17.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|PKR 166.8
|PKR 167.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|PKR 5.05
|PKR 5.15
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan—13 November 202011:44 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan envoy to the UN Munir Akram at G-77 Ministerial Meeting11:17 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran to arrive Balochistan today to announce package, projects10:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...10:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan reports highest numbers of deaths, new cases since July amid ...10:06 AM | 13 Nov, 2020
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala residence
07:11 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' ...04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse in Pakistan03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime Sultan in latest pictures03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020