Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Militants attack on Police Checkpost in Karak leaves three policemen; several injured

Militants Attack On Police Checkpost In Karak Leaves Three Policemen Several Injured

PESHAWAR – Terror attacks continue to target policemen, especially in northwestern Pakistan. The latest in the series is a militant ambush on a police checkpost in Bahadurkhel, Karak, and three police officers lost their lives while six others suffered injuries.

Reports in local media said the attackers, who were heavily armed, opened fire on the police station, killing driver Naqeeb officer Adnan, and another man. Those who suffered injuries were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, while two critically wounded officers were transferred to Peshawar for further medical treatment.

Local cops quickly responded to the attack, engaging militants, who managed to escape the site. A key police presence has been deployed to secure the area, and a search operation for the assailants is underway. Heightened security measures have been implemented across the region to prevent further violence.

The Karak attack is part of an alarming increase in militant violence in KP and Balochistan. It comes days after a police officer was shot dead during an anti-polio campaign in Khyber district.

Pakistan’s civil-military leaders called for a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy to address the rising violence in the region, which has seen more than 1,600 deaths in militant attacks in recent times.

Bus services from Quetta to Punjab, KP suspended amid surge in attacks

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search