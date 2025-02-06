Militants attack on Police Checkpost in Karak leaves three policemen; several injured

PESHAWAR – Terror attacks continue to target policemen, especially in northwestern Pakistan. The latest in the series is a militant ambush on a police checkpost in Bahadurkhel, Karak, and three police officers lost their lives while six others suffered injuries.

Reports in local media said the attackers, who were heavily armed, opened fire on the police station, killing driver Naqeeb officer Adnan, and another man. Those who suffered injuries were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak, while two critically wounded officers were transferred to Peshawar for further medical treatment.

Local cops quickly responded to the attack, engaging militants, who managed to escape the site. A key police presence has been deployed to secure the area, and a search operation for the assailants is underway. Heightened security measures have been implemented across the region to prevent further violence.

The Karak attack is part of an alarming increase in militant violence in KP and Balochistan. It comes days after a police officer was shot dead during an anti-polio campaign in Khyber district.

Pakistan’s civil-military leaders called for a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy to address the rising violence in the region, which has seen more than 1,600 deaths in militant attacks in recent times.