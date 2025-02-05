Bus services from Quetta to Punjab, KP suspended amid surge in attacks

QUETTA – Poor law and order situation led to the suspension of bus service from Balochistan’s capital Quetta to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP and other regions.

The development comes amid escalating security issues, as bus services from Quetta to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been suspended. Bus owners have parked their vehicles at Quetta’s airport, as the operations come to a standstill due to increasing extortion threats and deteriorating law and order on the national highways.

The suspension follows recent incident where passenger coach was set on fire in Sherani, further escalating tensions. Bus owners are demanding compensation for the damages and better protection from the government, urging authorities to address security concerns swiftly.

Meanwhile, travelers – who are looking to travel from Balochsitan – are facing hard times amid uncertainty and inconvenience. The local transport community is calling for immediate intervention to restore safety and resume bus services for the affected commuters.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other terror outfits are conducting attacks on citizens and law enforcement personnel. The attack involved insurgents attempting to set up roadblocks, leading to gun battles with security forces.

This attack highlights the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where Indian backed terror groups target security forces. These attacks surged in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, contributing to a deadly year for Pakistani security forces.