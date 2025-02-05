Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bus services from Quetta to Punjab, KP suspended amid surge in attacks

Bus Services From Quetta To Punjab Kp Suspended Amid Surge In Attacks

QUETTA – Poor law and order situation led to the suspension of bus service from Balochistan’s capital Quetta to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa KP and other regions.

The development comes amid escalating security issues, as bus services from Quetta to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been suspended. Bus owners have parked their vehicles at Quetta’s airport, as the operations come to a standstill due to increasing extortion threats and deteriorating law and order on the national highways.

The suspension follows recent incident where passenger coach was set on fire in Sherani, further escalating tensions. Bus owners are demanding compensation for the damages and better protection from the government, urging authorities to address security concerns swiftly.

Meanwhile, travelers – who are looking to travel from Balochsitan – are facing hard times amid uncertainty and inconvenience. The local transport community is calling for immediate intervention to restore safety and resume bus services for the affected commuters.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and other terror outfits are conducting attacks on citizens and law enforcement personnel. The attack involved insurgents attempting to set up roadblocks, leading to gun battles with security forces.

This attack highlights the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where Indian backed terror groups target security forces. These attacks surged in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, contributing to a deadly year for Pakistani security forces.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search