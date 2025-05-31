LPG price cut by Rs. 54.60 per cylinder

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), offering some relief to domestic consumers. The new prices will come into effect from June 1, 2025.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 54.60, bringing the new price to Rs. 2,838.31.

In addition, the per-kilogram price of LPG has been decreased by Rs. 4.63, setting the new rate at Rs. 240.53 per kg.

Experts suggest that the price adjustment is a result of fluctuations in international LPG markets and local supply-demand dynamics. For households already grappling with inflation, this price cut is expected to provide some temporary financial relief.