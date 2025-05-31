Gold drops by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices witnessed a downward trend in both the international and domestic markets on Saturday, offering some relief to investors and buyers following a recent period of volatility.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold fell by $14 per ounce, bringing the global rate down to $3,288 per ounce. The decline reflects shifting investor sentiment amid global economic factors, including currency fluctuations and expectations around interest rates.

Following the international trend, domestic gold prices also saw a noticeable drop. In Pakistan’s local sarafa bazaars, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,400 per tola, now standing at Rs347,200 per tola. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold was reduced by Rs1,200, reaching Rs297,668.

The silver market mirrored this softening. The price of one tola of silver declined by Rs24, now priced at Rs3,356, while 10 grams of silver fell by Rs21, standing at Rs2,962.