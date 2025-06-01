Gold Rate in Pakistan Today | Latest Gold prices in Karachi, Lahore – 1 June 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed in both global and Pakistani markets, providing relief to investors and buyers after recent volatility.

After latest fall, the price of 24-karat gold fell by Rs1,400 per tola to Rs347,200 whereas the price for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs1,200, now standing at Rs297,668.

Today Gold Price

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Lahore Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Islamabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Peshawar Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Quetta Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Sialkot Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Hyderabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356 Faisalabad Rs347,200 Rs3,356

Globally, the price of bullion moved down by $14 per ounce, settling at $3,288 per ounce. Expers link decline to shifting investor sentiment driven by global economic factors such as currency fluctuations and anticipated changes in interest rates.

Silver market mirrored this downward movement. The price of one tola of silver decreased by Rs24 to Rs3,356, while 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs21 to Rs2,962.

The price drops in precious metals come as a welcome change after recent market fluctuations, offering some stability to buyers and investors.