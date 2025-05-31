Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 31 May 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi

By News Desk
8:44 am | May 31, 2025
Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw another dip on Friday in line with international bullion market.

As per rates shared by Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola fell by Rs700, settling at Rs348,600. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs599 to Rs298,868.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs348,600 Rs3,380
Lahore Rs348,600 Rs3,380
Islamabad Rs348,600 Rs3,380
Peshawar Rs348,600 Rs3,380
Quetta Rs348,600 Rs3,380
Sialkot Rs348,600 Rs3,380
Hyderabad Rs348,600 Rs3,380
Faisalabad Rs348,600 Rs3,380

The dip in local prices comes a day after bullion rates remained unchanged the previous day, amid roller coaster ride of gold. In the international market, gold also edged lower, with the price standing at $3,302 per ounce—down by $7.

The decline in gold rates comes amid shifting global economic conditions and investor sentiment, which continue to influence precious metal trends both locally and internationally.

