High level Pakistan delegation due in US next week for Trade Talks, Trump confirms

WASHINGTON – A high level Pakistani delegation is set to engage US officials in Washington next week with focus on resolving tariff dispute as POTUS slapped duties of up to 29pc on Pakistani exports to America.

The talks come as South Asian nation’s $3 billion trade surplus with United States drawn scrutiny under new American tariff policies introduced under Executive orders. These tariffs were aimed to address global trade imbalances, and have been temporarily suspended for 3months to allow diplomatic efforts to take place.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed sending delegation of government members, business leaders, and exporters to Washington to improve bilateral trade relations and explore opportunities for mutual economic benefit.

As Pak, and India are looking to boost trade ties with the US, Trump linked future trade agreements to regional peace, saying he would avoid deals with either both arch0rivals if they engaged in conflict.

American authorities are closer to trade agreement with New Delhi, with talks expected to yield an interim deal by July. Indian officials have proposed opening contracts worth over $50 billion to American firms, offering significant opportunities for U.S. businesses.

Pakistan proposed zero-tariff agreement on selected goods, aiming to expand trade channels and present itself as a competitive partner in South Asia. Officials from both countries have begun technical discussions, with Pakistan also planning investment incentives for U.S. firms, particularly in the mining sector.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal highlighted potential collaboration in mineral-rich Balochistan and expressed optimism about gradually reducing tariffs to attract more foreign investment.