Mia Siddiq crowned Miss Pakistan 2025, Hassan Abdullah named Mr Pakistan

LAHORE – British-Pakistani model Mia Siddiq has been named Miss World Pakistan 2025 while Hassan Abdullah given the title of Mr. Pakistan.

A colorful ceremony was held at a local hotel with the participation of beauty queens from within the country and abroad. The selected participants were given awards at the event.

Actress Farhana Maqsood, PPP leader Syed Hassan Murtaza, and other personalities attended the event. British-Pakistani model Mia Siddiq was crowned Miss Pakistan and Hassan Abdullah was named Mr. Pakistan by the judges.

At the event, Dr. Hafsa Ahmed received the title of Miss Universal, while Saba Chaudhry was declared Miss Pakistan Supreme. The beauty queens said such platforms provide women with opportunities to become stronger.

Actress Farhana Maqsood said that such competitions judge not only beauty but the personality as a whole.

Event organizer Sonia Khan said that their effort is to provide these models with opportunities at the global level.