Pakistan Railways generates unprecedented revenue of Rs83bn in 11 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has achieved a historic milestone by generating unprecedented revenue of Rs. 83 billion during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year.

This performance marks the highest income in the organization’s history for this period and reflects significant improvements in both operations and financial management.

The passenger train sector contributed Rs. 42 billion, while freight operations brought in Rs. 29 billion. An additional Rs. 12 billion was earned through other revenue streams. With one month remaining in the financial year, Pakistan Railways is well-positioned to surpass its previous annual record of Rs. 88 billion.

Among the divisions, Karachi led in earnings, contributing Rs. 13 billion through passenger services and Rs. 25 billion through freight. Lahore Division followed with Rs. 10 billion from passenger trains and Rs. 0.75 billion from freight operations. Rawalpindi and Multan Divisions each generated Rs. 4 billion from passenger services, bringing their combined total to Rs. 8 billion.

This year’s earnings in the eleven-month period have never been matched in the history of Pakistan Railways. By comparison, the organization earned Rs. 77 billion during the same period last year, highlighting a significant year-over-year increase.

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi praised the achievement, attributing it to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the entire Pakistan Railways team. He affirmed the ministry’s vision by stating, “With dedication and hard work, we will firmly place Pakistan Railways back on its feet and continue this journey of progress.”

Pakistan Railways remains focused on modernization, service excellence, and building a sustainable and efficient transport system for the future.