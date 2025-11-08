Gold price plunges to Rs422,462 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices on Saturday recorded a decline in domestic market of Pakistan in line with dropping global rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs600 to settle at Rs422,462.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold settled at Rs362,193 after a dip of Rs514.

The precious commodity also witnessed a slight drop in international market where per ounce rate plunged by $6 to reach $4,001.

A day earlier, the gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan in line with stability in international market.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has approved the implementation of a QR code system for retailers as part of its digital economic strategy.

According to a spokesperson, the new cashless system is designed to promote financial inclusion, enhance transaction transparency, and reduce reliance on cash payments.

The QR code system will be integrated with banking networks and digital payment platforms, allowing small businesses to accept payments without the need for cash. This initiative aims to make digital transactions safer, faster, and more cost-effective, benefiting both retailers and consumers.

The Punjab cabinet has hailed this move as a significant step toward a “Digital Pakistan,” emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the way transactions are conducted in the province. The system will not only support small traders but also encourage broader adoption of digital financial services.