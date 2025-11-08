NEPRA notifies decrease in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification approving a reduction in electricity prices, granting relief to consumers across Pakistan.

The price cut comes in response to a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), which had asked NEPRA to lower the cost of electricity by 37 paisa per unit.

However, NEPRA has gone further, reducing the price by 48 paisa per unit. This reduction will be applicable for the month of September as part of the fuel price adjustment mechanism.

The price reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers. NEPRA confirmed that the relief will be passed on to consumers through their electricity bills for November. Additionally, the reduction will be implemented for consumers in Karachi as well.

This move aims to provide some financial relief to consumers amidst rising energy costs. The new pricing structure will help reduce the burden of high electricity bills for the majority of consumers across the country.