Blow to Donald Trump as US Court says no to Landmark Tariff Plan

WASHINGTON –A US federal court halted Donald Trump’s broad Tariffs, citing lack of approval from Congress.

US Court of International Trade has ruled against Trump’s sweeping tariffs, blocking key elements of his trade strategy in a significant legal setback. The decision challenges key elements of Trump’s trade policies, which aimed to reduce trade deficits and protect American industries but sparked legal battles and global market uncertainty.

While some tariffs based on national security remain, the ruling could limit Trump’s ability to impose import taxes without approval from legislative branch of the federal government. The administration has appealed, and the Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision.

Several states and small businesses affected by the tariffs supported the ruling, emphasizing that trade decisions must follow the law, not presidential discretion.

The determined that POTUS does not have unilateral authority under the emergency powers law he cited to impose tariffs on nearly every foreign country. The court emphasized that regulating international commerce is a power reserved exclusively for Congress, while Trump administration promptly filed an appeal.

The ruling also struck down tariffs imposed on China, Mexico, and Canada, which were justified by the administration as measures to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, White House lamented ruling, saying “It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency”, reiterating administration’s commitment to “putting America First” and using all available executive powers to tackle the crisis.

Global markets have been volatile since Trump announced these tariffs in early April, with some tariffs later reduced amid international negotiations. Following the court’s ruling, stock markets in Asia gained, and US stock futures rose, signaling positive investor reactions.