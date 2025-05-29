‘Pain, Blood, and Fear on Roads’, Alizeh Shah shocked by Eid ul Azha scenes

LAHORE – Lollywood star Alizeh Shah made an emotional and heartfelt appeal ahead of Eid ul Adha, calling for greater compassion, empathy, and mindfulness in the way animal sacrifices are conducted and shared during the religious festival.

Shah shared heartfelt thoughts regarding tradition of Qurbani during upcoming Festival , urging people to approach the practice with greater empathy and care. In a detailed Instagram story, Ehd-e-Wafaa opened up about her deep discomfort with the way Qurbani is often carried out and portrayed, particularly on public roads and social media. While acknowledging and respecting the religious significance of Qurbani, she expressed concern over the shift in focus from spiritual sacrifice to public display.

“Every year, I see so much pain on the roads—blood, fear in the eyes of animals, their cries—and my heart breaks,” she wrote.

Shah said animals were created by the same loving God who created us, and to see them suffer so publicly, often with pictures, jokes, and memes shared on social media, it’s something I personally find very difficult to digest.

Known for her emotional nature, she expressed concern about public sacrifice of animals and the impact it has on both animals and observers. She also reminded everyone that while Qurbani is a respected Sunnah rooted in the story of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.), it is not obligatory for all and should be done responsibly, particularly by those who can afford it.

Clarifying that her views are personal and not meant as criticism, the actress called for Eid to focus more on values like compassion, humility, and generosity rather than the scale of animal sacrifices.