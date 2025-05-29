Underage drivers’ parents to be booked as Punjab announces new measures

LAHORE – The traffic police in Punjab has launched a crackdown against underage drivers in order ensure road safety across the province in line with the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Additional IG Traffic has issued strict orders for action against underage drivers with all CTOs and DTOs continuing operations without any discrimination.

During ongoing month of May 2025 alone, actions have been taken against more than 50,000 underage drivers across the province. The Lahore Traffic Police has taken action against more than 19,600 underage drivers.

As part of the crackdown, over 2,900 motorcycles and vehicles have been impounded. Underage drivers received 2,000 challans and vehicle impoundments, while parents faced strict measures including sworn affidavits.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said FIRs will now also be registered against the parents of underage drivers in line with the latest orders issued by the government.

He said driving without a license is a crime, urging the parents do not play with the future of their children.

It has also emerged that the provincial government has decided to increase the traffic fines tenfold in order to curb violations.