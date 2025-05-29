UAE petrol prices for June 2025: What’s expected?

ABU DHABI – Petrol prices in the UAE are likely to decrease when the government will announce the rates for June 2025 at the end of this month.

The predictions for cut in petrol prices are being attributed to lowering Brent oil prices in May 2025 when it was mostly traded at $60 per barrel as compared to previous year.

Previously, the UAE government increased the prices by just one fils per litre for May, fixing the price of Super 98 at Dh2.58, Special 95 at Dh2.47 and E-Plus 91 at Dh2.39 per litre.

Reports said the petrol prices could be reduced slightly as the average closing price of Brent oil was recorded at $63.6 per barrel compared to previous months’ $66.6.

However, an official announcement about new rates for June 2025 will be made at the end of this month.

On the other hand, oil prices are likely to see decline in coming day as OPEC+ is likely to increase output further in its upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, oil prices moved up by about $1 a barrel on Thursday after a US court blocked most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.03, or 1.6%, to $65.93 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by $1.06, or 1.7%, to $62.90 a barrel at 0630 GMT, Reuters reported.