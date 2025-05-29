Us Announces Cancelling Visas Of Chinese Students

WASHINGTON – The United States has announced the cancellation of visas for Chinese students affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this while adding that visas of Chinese students studying in sensitive fields will also be canceled.

The US Department of State said that visa eligibility criteria for Chinese students will be revised, and future visa applications from China and Hong Kong will undergo strict scrutiny.

The development comes a day after the Trump administration abruptly ordered US embassies and consulates around the world to stop scheduling new visa appointments for student and exchange visitors.

The move comes as the State Department prepares to roll out an expanded and controversial social media vetting policy, sparking alarm across academic communities. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed diplomatic missions to pause new interview appointments for F, M, and J visa applicants.

As previously scheduled interviews will go ahead for now, no new appointments are being offered, as per reports with new directions to consular offices mentioned removing any available interview slots from public scheduling systems.

This move sent shockwaves through international student communities and educational institutions alike, as it threatens to delay or derail academic plans for thousands of students who had hoped to study in America this fall.

The new screening measures will focus on expanded social media vetting, requiring consular staff to examine applicants’ online presence in greater detail. US officials said this will demand major changes in operations, including more staff time and resources per applicant. Critics argue that this not only adds to the processing backlog but also opens the door to discriminatory or politically motivated denials.