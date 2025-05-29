Probe launched into death of Cadet College Gadap’s student in Karachi

KARACHI – An inquiry board has been formed to determine the causes behind the death of a student at Cadet College Gadap in Karachi.

The college administration has issued a statement stating that a three-member board has been constituted to investigate the death of student Salar.

The statement added that the findings of the three-member inquiry board will also be shared with Salar’s parents.

Earlier, the family of the deceased student, Salar, had held the college administration responsible for his death.

The family questioned why Salar was not shifted to the ICU despite the hospital’s instructions.

Cadet College Gadap, officially known as Cadet College Karachi, is a government-run residential institution located in Gadap Town, a suburb of Karachi, Pakistan. Established in 2016, the college aims to provide quality education and comprehensive training to students from across the country.