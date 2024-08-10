Mahira Khan’s precious gift from husband stolen

Search

03:23 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Mahira Khan has revealed that a special gift given to her by her husband Salim Karim was stolen by unknown persons.

The Sadqay Tumhary starlet talked about this in a recent interview, where she heaped praises on hubby for his excellent choice for selecting gifts.

“I like the every gift from my husband,” she said but expressed disappointment that she had lost the gift she recently received from him.

She suspected that someone might have stolen it, adding: “The person who has stolen the gift will go to hell”.

Mahira Khan also highlighted that Karim frequently gave her  bangles every week, and she liked them most.

The Lollywod start tied the knot with Salim Karim in a formal ceremony in October 2023. It is her second marriage as she previously married to Ali Askari but they separated in 2015.

