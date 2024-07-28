Mahira Khan shares an old dance video and her fans are loving it!

Mahira Khan is known in Pakistan and beyond the borders for her acting talent and beauty.
On Sunday, Mahira shared a dance video from her archives and her fans are totally in awe of her moves and expressions. The video was shot on the sets of the movie Neelofer, which also stars Fawad Khan. The film, which centred on a writer and a blind woman falling in love, was directed by Ammar Rassol and it was released earlier this year.
Mahira captioned the video as, "I realized this recently - I don’t think anything in the world makes me escape as quickly as music does. I was going through old videos and deleting them, and I realized this is it. It’s my thing. I like to have my music on. And when I can’t resist ( which is quite often) I have to get up and dance. Even on days when my heart is breaking or Im feeling sad.. a song can take me somewhere else. Make me happy for that moment.
"Sometimes my make up artist, my friends, my husband.. they might find it sweet or funny and record me.. sometimes, it’s so normal they don’t care ( like Seher in this video, no actually that’s just Seher ).. but they all know that it’s my happy place. It really is."
She ended her post by singing off with “Tender mercies ????????♀️????️” and asked her fans to “guess the set” that the clip belonged to. Fans immediately responded with one word: Neelofer.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 28, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.