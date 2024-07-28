Search

Mahira Khan shares an old dance video and her fans are loving it!

Web Desk
09:04 PM | 28 Jul, 2024
Mahira Khan\'s new dance video
Source: Instagram

Mahira Khan is known in Pakistan and beyond the borders for her acting talent and beauty. 

On Sunday, Mahira shared a dance video from her archives and her fans are totally in awe of her moves and expressions. The video was shot on the sets of the movie Neelofer, which also stars Fawad Khan. The film, which centred on a writer and a blind woman falling in love, was directed by Ammar Rassol and it was released earlier this year.

Mahira captioned the video as, "I realized this recently - I don’t think anything in the world makes me escape as quickly as music does. I was going through old videos and deleting them, and I realized this is it. It’s my thing. I like to have my music on. And when I can’t resist ( which is quite often) I have to get up and dance. Even on days when my heart is breaking or Im feeling sad.. a song can take me somewhere else. Make me happy for that moment. 

"Sometimes my make up artist, my friends, my husband.. they might find it sweet or funny and record me.. sometimes, it’s so normal they don’t care ( like Seher in this video, no actually that’s just Seher ).. but they all know that it’s my happy place. It really is." 

She ended her post by singing off with “Tender mercies ????????‍♀️????️” and asked her fans to “guess the set” that the clip belonged to. Fans immediately responded with one word: Neelofer.

