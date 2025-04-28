Alizeh Shah quits social media, cites mental strain from criticism

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has announced her decision to quit social media.

The actress and model, who has been in the headlines due to controversies, has now distanced herself from social media. Alizeh Shah, who began her career with the film Superstar and gained popularity through the drama Ahd-e-Wafa, has been a target of social media trolling in recent years, with reasons including her clothing, style, and music videos.

Recently, Alizeh Shah shared a message on social media stating that she is mentally affected by the criticism she has been facing. She mentioned that while she may appear strong on the outside, she is dealing with several internal issues. She clarified that she never sought fame through unethical means, yet continues to face harsh criticism.

The actress has now announced her departure from social media by writing “She Quits” on her Instagram story and has deleted all her posts across social media platforms. Frustrated with trolling, she compared social media to “hell.”

Alizeh Shah’s decision has garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Some believe it’s an attempt to gain attention. One user commented, “If you’re posting something, learn to handle the reactions.”

Meanwhile, her fans have expressed sympathy for her. One user wrote, “It seems she’s going through some mental stress and needs help.” Another user prayed for her, saying, “May Allah guide her and grant her peace.”