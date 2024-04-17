Chaos at Dubai Airport as heaviest rainfall in 75 years pounds UAE

ABU DHABI – Highest rainfall in United Arab Emirates left trail of devastation, with life comes to standstill in the Middle Eastern nation.

The country of 9.5 million saw its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, shattering recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949.

Amid the devastating rains, Dubai International (DXB) airport saw a haphazard situation with crew suffering from operational difficulties.

Dubai airport officials also cautioned masses not to come to airport unless absolutely necessary, as flights are being delayed and diverted. Passengers are urged to check their flight status directly with their airline.

Officials are currently working with emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as flooding hampered transport options for passengers. Some stranded passengers have been provided with drinks and meals.

Emirates reported delays and disruptions to several flights to and from Dubai airport, suspending check-in for departing passengers April 17. Flydubai, Etihad, FlyNas and other airlines also experienced significant disruptions, with many flights canceled or delayed. The severe weather conditions are expected to continue.

UAE Rains

The Met Office of Middle Eastern nation termed recent rainfall as an exceptional event in country’s climate history. This significant rainfall is uncommon in the UAE and is expected to increase the country's annual rainfall average and groundwater reserves.

The unstable weather conditions, caused by a "low surface pressure" extension, affected the country from Monday, with two waves of unstable weather passing through on Tuesday.

