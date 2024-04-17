Chaos at Dubai Airport as heaviest rainfall in 75 years pounds UAE

ABU DHABI – Highest rainfall in United Arab Emirates left trail of devastation, with life comes to standstill in the Middle Eastern nation.
The country of 9.5 million saw its heaviest rainfall in 75 years, shattering recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949.
Amid the devastating rains, Dubai International (DXB) airport saw a haphazard situation with crew suffering from operational difficulties.
Dubai airport officials also cautioned masses not to come to airport unless absolutely necessary, as flights are being delayed and diverted. Passengers are urged to check their flight status directly with their airline.
Officials are currently working with emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as flooding hampered transport options for passengers. Some stranded passengers have been provided with drinks and meals.
Emirates reported delays and disruptions to several flights to and from Dubai airport, suspending check-in for departing passengers April 17. Flydubai, Etihad, FlyNas and other airlines also experienced significant disruptions, with many flights canceled or delayed. The severe weather conditions are expected to continue.
The Met Office of Middle Eastern nation termed recent rainfall as an exceptional event in country’s climate history. This significant rainfall is uncommon in the UAE and is expected to increase the country's annual rainfall average and groundwater reserves.
The unstable weather conditions, caused by a "low surface pressure" extension, affected the country from Monday, with two waves of unstable weather passing through on Tuesday.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 17, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.15 for buying and 296.1 for selling while British Pound stands at 344.25 for buying, and 347.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.15
|296.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.25
|347.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|911.26
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|58.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|166.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
