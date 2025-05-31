Best-Selling Mobile Phones of 2025 revealed; Full List here

ISLAMABAD – iPhones once again proven its dominance in global smartphone market, as iPhone 16 was crowned best-selling mobile worldwide in first quarter of 2025.

As per report shared by Counterpoint Research, Apple’s iPhones maintained stronghold on the market, with iPhone 16 leading global sales. iPhone model has claimed top spot in a quarterly ranking. iPhone 16 saw particularly high demand in Japan, the Middle East, and parts of Africa, underlining its global appeal.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the iPhone 16 Pro secured third place. Apple continued to dominate the list with the iPhone 15 taking the fourth position. The only non-Apple phone to break into the top five was Samsung’s Galaxy A16 5G, which came in fifth—reflecting the South Korean brand’s continued presence in the mid-range market segment.

Top-Selling Smartphones Globally in 2025

Rank Smartphone 1 iPhone 16 2 iPhone 16 Pro Max 3 iPhone 16 Pro 4 iPhone 15 5 Galaxy A16 5G 6 Galaxy A06 7 Galaxy S25 Ultra 8 Redmi 14C 4G 9 Galaxy A55 5G 10 iPhone 16 Plus

What makes this trend more noteworthy is the backdrop of rising global inflation and declining consumer purchasing power. Despite these economic challenges, Apple’s premium-priced iPhones remain the top choice for consumers around the world.

Analysts suggest that Apple’s brand loyalty, product ecosystem, and strong performance in emerging markets have contributed to this impressive sales performance.