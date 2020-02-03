Panasonic launches first ever detachable drum vacuum cleaner

DUBAI – Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa (PMMAF), leading the way with the industry-leading innovations in consumer electronics, has announced the launch of a new range of vacuum cleaners to provide the ideal cleaning solution for larger homes and similar spaces across the Middle East.

The Panasonic Extreme Series Vacuum Cleaners is the first ever in the market to offer a detachable drum feature, taking fast, thorough and convenient cleaning to a whole new level.

With the Extreme Series’ ingenious design, Panasonic effectively eliminates extra physical effort from the user when cleaning spaces using a drum vacuum cleaner. Thanks to its revolutionary drum that can be operated with a foot pedal control, dust disposal has never been easier. Its big dust capacity further elevates the no-sweat cleaning experience as it allows users to get rid of every dust and dirt particles in every spot of the house without the need to frequently empty the drum.

The Extreme range, available in five models, boasts unmatched performance with its extremely powerful suction capability. Heading the series are two made-in-Japan models – MC-YL999, with 2400W input power and 21L capacity, and MC-YL989, with 2300W input power and 21L capacity. The top-of-the-line MC--YL999 is built with a Full Capture Nozzle, which enables thorough cleaning right up to edges and in corners. Completing the range are three Extreme Vacuum models manufactured in Malaysia – MC-YL798, with 2300W input power, 21L capacity and equipped with a Full Capture Nozzle; MC-YL788, with 2200W input power and 21L capacity; and, MC-YL778, with 2100W input power and 18L capacity. The premium Japan models MC-YL999 and MC-YL989 will debut in the Middle East in March 2020. Meanwhile, Extreme Vacuum models MC-YL798, MC-YL788 and MC-YL778 will be available in Panasonic showrooms and authorized retailers across the region in February 2020.

Keisuke Nakagawa, Director, Consumer Marketing Division, PMMAF, said, “For us at Panasonic, it’s imperative that we continuously seek ways to offer new experience to everyone and create products and solutions that make everyday life better. The Extreme Vacuum Cleaner series does that. These new vacuum cleaners were designed with optimal efficiency and unmatched convenience in mind. We also kept in mind the specific needs of local customers – noting the constant accumulation of endless amounts of dust and sand particles in homes and other large spaces like villas, mosques and schools. Using our core technologies, boosted by our continuous research and development efforts, we combine the perfect blend of craftmanship, design and intelligent features in order to provide the most value to our customers and bring them ‘a better life, a better world.”

Along with the powerful motor and large capacity dust drum, the Extreme Vacuum Cleaners are also built with big rollers for effortless movement over small obstacles such as thick carpets. A cord rewind function eliminates messy, tangled cords, at the same time allows for trouble-free storage. The low position of the hose also ensures improved maneuverability and stable movement.

Enhancing the appliance’s durability is the rubber shield on the motor, which keeps sand and dust out. For extra safety, a ground chain is attached to the drum as a countermeasure for static electricity. Finally, the Extreme Vacuum Cleaners’ Anti-Bacterial filter includes copper in the fabric. This copper eliminates odor particles through chemical bonding to keep the filter clean while improving room air quality and free of pollutants.