Chat GPT vs Google Bard: What's the difference? How to earn through these AI services?

Two of the most popular Artificial Intelligence chatbots of 2023 are Google Bard and ChatGPT. Which is better, though? Both offer natural language responses to inputs in natural language and create these responses using machine learning and millions of data points. for the most part. Although these AI tools aren't yet flawless, they hint at an exciting future of AI assistant search and learning capabilities that will increase access to information.
As similar as these chatbots are, they also have some distinct differences, lets talk about ChatGPT first.
You can access ChatGPT simply by visiting chat.openai.com and creating an OpenAI account.
With ChatGPT, you may start chatting right away after logging in, ask a question to start the conversation.
The model does more than just provide answers to straightforward queries. ChatGPT can write essays, give in-depth descriptions of art, generate AI art prompts, engage in philosophical discussions, and even write code for you.
The Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT), a language model architecture developed by OpenAI, powers ChatGPT. According to OpenAI, the exact GPT used by ChatGPT is customised from a model in the GPT-3.5 series.
Meanwhile, ChatGPT Plus subscribers get access to ChatGPT using GPT-4, Open AI's finest model.
However, the poor quality of the responses which can occasionally sound convincing but have no real meaning or be overly verbose is a major drawback in ChatGPT.
Unintentional responses to queries can result when the model simply assumes what your confusing inquiry implies instead of seeking clarification.
The conversational AI chat service Bard is a project of Google. The main distinction between it and ChatGPT is that the information used by Google's service will come from the internet.
Bard can code, solve math problems, and assist you with your writing needs, just like the majority of AI chatbots.
Google's own and most sophisticated large language model (LLM), PaLM 2, powers Google Bard.
Bard will be considerably more productive, function at a much better level, and correct prior difficulties thanks to PaLM 2, a more developed version of PaLM that was launched in April 2022.
However, Google's Bard had a difficult launch with a demonstration in which Bard provided false information on the James Webb Space Telescope .
Google tweeted a demonstration of the AI chat service with the challenge, "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9-year-old about?" to introduce the service. Bard retorted, "JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system." People picked up on the factual errors in the output answer right away.
How to earn through these AI services?
People are using AI to earn some money for them but however it still needs some skills.
Many content creators all around the world are using ChatGPT for content ideas, topic selection, script writing and others while it is also used by many content writers to easy their jobs.
