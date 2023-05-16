Search

Immigration

Saudi dignitary lands in Pakistan for 'Road to Makkah' project: Here's how it will facilitate Hajj pilgrims

Web Desk 10:46 PM | 16 May, 2023
Saudi dignitary lands in Pakistan for 'Road to Makkah' project: Here's how it will facilitate Hajj pilgrims

RIYADH - The agreement regarding the facilitation of Hajj pilgrims titled 'Road to Makkah' would be renewed this week as Saudi Arabia’s deputy interior minister, Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood has arrived in Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary would renew the agreement which is aimed at facilitating Hajj pilgrims to complete visa procedures at the departing country's airport instead of keeping them waiting for such formalities in Saudi Arabia. 

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s Guests of God Service Program, which King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud inaugurated in 2019 under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The agreement is renewed every year with countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and Bangladesh. 

As per the initiative, Hajj pilgrims are issued visas and provided other services, such as baggage facilities, at their respective countries’ airports. Not only that, the pilgrims move directly to buses to take them to their places of residence in Makkah and Madina while their luggage is delivered to them.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah welcomed the Saudi dignitary at the Noor Khan air base on Tuesday. The minister is on a two-day visit to Pakistan during which he would also meet Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and other government officials including the Army Chief.  

Last year, Pakistani pilgrims availed the facility of the Makkah Route initiative for the second consecutive year.  

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota had been reserved for the Sponsorship Scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

The government has announced that no balloting would take place for intending Hajj pilgrims this year as the number of applicants falls short of the quota made available to Pakistan. 

For this year, the government had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than the last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many of the Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid skyrocketing inflation. 

As far as the flight operation is concerned, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced that its pre-Hajj operation would begin on May 21 and continue till August 12 during which it would take 38,000 pilgrims to the Holy land. 

PIA has announced to charge fares in US dollars for the second year in a row and fixed the fares for pilgrims going to Saudi Arabia under the private Hajj scheme from $870 to $1180 for the Southern region that includes Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, Hyderabad.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in the age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

In just two hours, UAE residents can register vehicles, get license: Read details here

10:22 PM | 16 May, 2023

Can one perform Hajj on visit visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies policy

01:14 AM | 16 May, 2023

Holders of unused Schengen Visa barred to enter this EU country: Read details here

12:41 AM | 16 May, 2023

PIA is increasing daily flights to Gilgit, northern areas: Here are the details on expansion plan

12:38 AM | 16 May, 2023

Govt to bear expenses for Hajj Qurbani this year, confirms minister

11:48 PM | 15 May, 2023

Can you book Europe tour for AED 9? Here's the truth about Emirates' offer you don't know

04:58 PM | 13 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi dignitary lands in Pakistan for 'Road to Makkah' project: ...

10:46 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: