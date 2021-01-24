Infinix unveils latest Hot 10 play at PKR 16,999

ISLAMABAD - Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand that has carved a niche for itself in the mid-range segment has finally launched much awaited Infinix Hot 10 Play. This new smartphone of 2021 is a successor to the Infinix best-selling Hot series which has already proved to be the nation’s most favored series smartphone.

Purely from a design and technology point of view, the HOT 10 play is a significant upgrade from its precursors in the HOT series. Infinix Hot 10 play comes packed with an array of top-notch features, the latest design, powerful redefined chipset, and quirky add-ons that give an engaging and worthy mobile phone experience to the consumers.

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with an efficient, high-performance powerful MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset. To enjoy gaming 6.82” HD+ waterdrop display offers a brighter, colorful and immersive viewing display. Moreover Infinix Hot 10 play is powered with useful G-sensor / E-compass /l-sensor proximity sensor / fingerprint / soft-gyroscope sensors.

The smartphone is powered with a 6000 mAh power marathon battery, users can now relish a non-stop playing battery life with an amazing talk time up to 53hrs and standby up to 55 days. This Infinix Hot play 10 also features a multifunctional fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature as well.

A schematic of the rear shell of the Infinix Hot 10 Play has a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and a rectangle-shaped camera module. The latter has two cameras and an LED flash unit. On the camera front, the device comes with an 8MP beauty cam along with a flash whereas AI dual flash rear camera is equipped with a 13MP AF lens that can record up to 1080P @ 30FPS which will take video recording to another level in budget segment smartphones.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has 2GB of RAM in tow with 32GB of Internal Storage. The device also brings a MicroSD slot for further expansion up to 512GB.

This powerful phone is based on the XOS 7.0 version with Android 10 which is available in four appealing color variants; AEGEAN BLUE, MORANDI GREEN, OBSIDIAN BLACK, 7° PURPLE at an amazing price point of PKR 16,999/- only.