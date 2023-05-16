In just two hours, UAE residents can register vehicles, get license: Read details here

DUBAI - The residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can renew their driving licences and register vehicles in just two hours.
A more convenient and smooth process has been introduced by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) under which driving licences and vehicle registration can be delivered in just two hours within Dubai, and on the same day to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
An interesting aspect of the service is that if the applicant is outside the UAE, they can even request delivery to locations outside the emirate.
The procedure for availing the services is simple which begins with visiting the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website and selecting 'Driver & Car Owner Services'. Then you can select Apply for Renewing Driver’s Licence and fulfil the identity verification by entering the Emirates ID number and the expiry date of the ID. Finally, the verification of driving licence information would be done and you would then choose the method of how would you like to have your licence delivered.
As far as the price is concerned, the Premium service caters to Dubai and costs Dh50 and the estimated delivery time is just 2 hours. For Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, same-day delivery service is available at a cost of Dh35.
The Standard service for UAE takes about one to five days at a cost of Dh20 while International service takes about 10 days for delivery at a cost of Dh50, Khaleej Times reported.
It bears mentioning that the Premium and Same Day delivery are available from Monday to Friday from 7.30 am to 12 pm.
The authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to fast-track and digitise each and every public service needed by the residents from Emirates ID to Visa etc. The efforts in this regard are being lauded by the masses as well as experts who say that public service delivery is at the heart of the initiatives being taken by the government for the benefit of the people.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365
|368
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3..53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.51
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,650
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.