In just two hours, UAE residents can register vehicles, get license: Read details here

DUBAI - The residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can renew their driving licences and register vehicles in just two hours.

A more convenient and smooth process has been introduced by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) under which driving licences and vehicle registration can be delivered in just two hours within Dubai, and on the same day to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

An interesting aspect of the service is that if the applicant is outside the UAE, they can even request delivery to locations outside the emirate.

The procedure for availing the services is simple which begins with visiting the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website and selecting 'Driver & Car Owner Services'. Then you can select Apply for Renewing Driver’s Licence and fulfil the identity verification by entering the Emirates ID number and the expiry date of the ID. Finally, the verification of driving licence information would be done and you would then choose the method of how would you like to have your licence delivered.

As far as the price is concerned, the Premium service caters to Dubai and costs Dh50 and the estimated delivery time is just 2 hours. For Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, same-day delivery service is available at a cost of Dh35.

The Standard service for UAE takes about one to five days at a cost of Dh20 while International service takes about 10 days for delivery at a cost of Dh50, Khaleej Times reported.

It bears mentioning that the Premium and Same Day delivery are available from Monday to Friday from 7.30 am to 12 pm.

The authorities in the United Arab Emirates are trying to fast-track and digitise each and every public service needed by the residents from Emirates ID to Visa etc. The efforts in this regard are being lauded by the masses as well as experts who say that public service delivery is at the heart of the initiatives being taken by the government for the benefit of the people.