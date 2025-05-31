Latest Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pak Rupee – 31 May 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains lagely stable against most major foreign currencies in open market on May 31, according to the latest exchange rates released by local currency dealers.

US Dollar remains at Rs283.40 for buying and Rs284.50 for selling, indicating only slight movement from the previous day. UK Pound (GBP) remained strong, trading at Rs380 for buying and Rs383.80 for selling.

Indian Rupee (INR) was quoted at Rs3.20 for buying and Rs3.29 for selling, while Chinese Yuan (CNY) hovered at Rs37.59 and Rs37.99. Saudi Riyal (SAR) was trading at Rs75 for buying and Rs75.90 for selling, and the UAE Dirham (AED) was exchanged at Rs76.90 and Rs77.50.

The market continues to reflect broader economic factors, including international trade flows, remittance trends, and geopolitical developments.