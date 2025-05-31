Latest Currency Exchange Rates – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pak Rupee – 31 May 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | May 31, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains lagely stable against most major foreign currencies in open market on May 31, according to the latest exchange rates released by local currency dealers.

US Dollar remains at Rs283.40 for buying and Rs284.50 for selling, indicating only slight movement from the previous day. UK Pound (GBP) remained strong, trading at Rs380 for buying and Rs383.80 for selling.

Indian Rupee (INR) was quoted at Rs3.20 for buying and Rs3.29 for selling, while Chinese Yuan (CNY) hovered at Rs37.59 and Rs37.99. Saudi Riyal (SAR) was trading at Rs75 for buying and Rs75.90 for selling, and the UAE Dirham (AED) was exchanged at Rs76.90 and Rs77.50.

The market continues to reflect broader economic factors, including international trade flows, remittance trends, and geopolitical developments.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 284.5
Euro EUR 320.00 323.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.00 383.80
UAE Dirham AED 76.90 77.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.00 75.90
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 187.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.00 757.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.60 210.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.64 35.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.20 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.00 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.30 922.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.38 65.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.10 168.10
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal OMR 733.50 742.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.85 77.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.00 223.00
Swedish Krona SEK 28.98 29.28
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht THB 8.42 8.57
 
