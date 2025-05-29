Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal, Pound to PKR Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee faced slight pressure against major foreign currencies, as several leading currencies posted gains in the open market. According to the latest exchange rate figures, US Dollar continued its upward trajectory, hovering at Rs282.65 for buying and Rs284.30 for selling.

Euro climbed to Rs322.25 (buying) and Rs325.00 (selling), reflecting strength in the European economy and robust trading activity.

UK Pound Sterling, one of the highest-valued currencies, reached Rs383.50 on the buying side and Rs387.00 on selling, marking a steady rise amid ongoing global economic shifts. UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.90 for buying and Rs77.55 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.30 and Rs75.85, respectively.