Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal, Pound to PKR Open Market

By News Desk
8:58 am | May 29, 2025
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee faced slight pressure against major foreign currencies, as several leading currencies posted gains in the open market. According to the latest exchange rate figures, US Dollar continued its upward trajectory, hovering at Rs282.65 for buying and Rs284.30 for selling.

Euro climbed to Rs322.25 (buying) and Rs325.00 (selling), reflecting strength in the European economy and robust trading activity.

UK Pound Sterling, one of the highest-valued currencies, reached Rs383.50 on the buying side and Rs387.00 on selling, marking a steady rise amid ongoing global economic shifts. UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.90 for buying and Rs77.55 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.30 and Rs75.85, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.65 284.30
Euro EUR 322.25 325.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.50 387.00
UAE Dirham AED 76.90 77.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.30 75.85
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 187.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.00 757.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.60 210.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.64 35.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.20 3.29
Japanese Yen JPY 2.00 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.30 922.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.38 65.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.10 168.10
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal OMR 733.50 742.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.85 77.55
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.00 223.00
Swedish Korona SEK 28.98 29.28
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht THB 8.42 8.57
 
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now