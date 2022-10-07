Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 October 2022
Web Desk
09:14 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 October 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs144,750 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 124,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,758 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 132,687.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Karachi PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Islamabad PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Peshawar PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Quetta PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Sialkot PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Attock PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Gujranwala PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Jehlum PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Multan PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Bahawalpur PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Gujrat PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Nawabshah PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Chakwal PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Hyderabad PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Nowshehra PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Sargodha PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703
Faisalabad PKR 144,750 PKR 1,703

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:55 AM | 6 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 October 2022
08:28 AM | 6 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 October 2022
08:25 AM | 5 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 October 2022
08:30 AM | 4 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 October 2022
11:08 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 October 2022
08:32 AM | 2 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza give major sister goals in latest video
11:50 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr