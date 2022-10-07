Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 October 2022
09:14 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs144,750 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 124,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,758 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 132,687.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Karachi
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Islamabad
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Peshawar
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Quetta
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Sialkot
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Attock
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Gujranwala
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Jehlum
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Multan
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Gujrat
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Nawabshah
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Chakwal
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Hyderabad
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Nowshehra
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Sargodha
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
|Faisalabad
|PKR 144,750
|PKR 1,703
- Accountability court cancels Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants10:42 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- No restrictions on freedom of press in Pakistan: COAS Bajwa10:00 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:30 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 October 202209:14 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
- PAKvBAN: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in first match of ...07:43 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza give major sister goals in latest video
11:50 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed gear up for another project08:57 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal's latest video goes viral11:31 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Nora Fatehi becomes first Bollywood dancer to perform at FIFA World ...11:52 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022