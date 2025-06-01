Nawaz Sharif flies to London to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with family

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is leaving for London today on Sunday to spend Eid-ul-Azha with his family in British capital.

Report said PML-N supremo will also undergo a medical check-up during his visit. This trip comes amid ongoing political developments in Pakistan, with Nawaz expected to return after festival.

Sharif lately expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s leadership and armed forces following the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

In UK, last Islamic month of Zil Hajj started on MAy 28, with celebrations expected on 10th day of this month. Eidul Azha is slated to held on June 6 Friday. In Pakistan, the Festival of Sacrifice will be on June 7.