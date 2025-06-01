UAE Visa Update: Pakistani Visa Applicants now required to submit Biometric Data at Visa Centers

ISLAMABAD – UAE Embassy introduced new requirement mandating Pakistani visa applicants to provide biometric data as part of the application process for visit, tourist, and family visas.

UAE Embassy announced updated visa application procedures aimed at simplifying process and enhancing security for Pakistani nationals. The changes affect visit, tourist, and family visas, while employment visas continue to follow a separate system.

All applications for visit, tourist, and family visas must now be submitted online. Applicants aged five and above are required to visit designated UAE visa centers for biometric data collection and processing.

Upon submitting their online applications, applicants will receive a summons notification that they must bring along with necessary documents to the visa center. The visa processing fee is set at $69 per applicant, payable at any Bank Alfalah branch. The original payment receipt must be presented at the visa center or embassy.

Applicants must provide certified 6-month bank statement showing minimum balance of $5,000 or equivalent, along with proof of accommodation such as hotel bookings, confirmed return tickets, and a valid national ID or passport with at least six months’ validity.

UAE Visa Update for Pakistan 2025

Children under five years are exempt from visiting the visa center and only need to submit a photograph. Those aged six to 15 must have their photo taken at the center, while applicants 15 and older are required to be present for biometric verification.

UAE introduced 5-year visa for Pakistani citizens. Applicants for this long-term visa may need to provide round-trip tickets, hotel reservations, proof of property ownership, and a refundable security deposit of approximately Dirham 3,000.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that visa applications from Pakistan have faced increased scrutiny due to concerns over fraudulent documents, fake job contracts, overstays, and misuse of social media. Pakistani officials are working closely with UAE authorities to resolve these issues and uphold the integrity of the visa process.

Applicants are encouraged to check the official UAE Embassy or Consulate websites or consult authorized travel agents for the most current information, as visa policies may change.