Polling underway in Sialkot’s PP-52 By-Election amid tight security

SIALKOT – Voting process started across Punjab Assembly constituency PP-52 in Sialkot for by-election on vacant seat of deceased MPA Arshad Javaid Waraich.

PP-52 is home to around 3lac registered voters while 185 polling stations have been set up in the area. Security measures are in place, with 11 polling stations declared highly sensitive and 38 categorized as sensitive, prompting heightened police presence to ensure a peaceful voting process.

Tough contest is expected between Hina Waraich of ruling PML-N and independent candidate Fakhar Ghumman, while over a dozen candidates are contesting by-election, with main contest expected between PML-N’s A force of 1,696 polling staff is managing the election proceedings, which will continue until 5:00 PM without interruption.

Election officials have confirmed that all electoral materials were securely delivered to the polling stations under strict supervision, ensuring a smooth start to the voting process.

Election Commission also finalized candidates for Senate by-election from Punjab, approving nominations of four candidates for the vacant seat left by the late PML-N Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

Voters and political observers are closely watching the PP-52 by-election as the day unfolds, with results expected to influence local political dynamics.