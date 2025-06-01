Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Pound, Riyal Update – 1 June 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains stable against major international currencies according to the latest exchange rates released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

As of June 1, US Dollar hovers around Rs283.4 for buying and Rs284.3 for selling, showing minimal fluctuations. UK Pound Sterling continues to trade at premium, with buying and selling rates of Rs379.9 and Rs383.7 respectively.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal maintain steady rates, with Dirham buying at Rs76.8 and selling at Rs77.4, while the Riyal trades slightly lower at Rs74.9 for buying and Rs75.8 for selling.

These exchange rates are crucial for Pakistan’s trade, remittances, and economic stability, especially given the country’s significant economic ties with the Gulf region and the UK. Market analysts expect these rates to remain steady barring any major global economic shifts.