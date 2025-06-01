Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Pound, Riyal Update – 1 June 2025

Jun 1, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee remains stable against major international currencies according to the latest exchange rates released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

As of June 1, US Dollar hovers around Rs283.4 for buying and Rs284.3 for selling, showing minimal fluctuations. UK Pound Sterling continues to trade at premium, with buying and selling rates of Rs379.9 and Rs383.7 respectively.

UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal maintain steady rates, with Dirham buying at Rs76.8 and selling at Rs77.4, while the Riyal trades slightly lower at Rs74.9 for buying and Rs75.8 for selling.

These exchange rates are crucial for Pakistan’s trade, remittances, and economic stability, especially given the country’s significant economic ties with the Gulf region and the UK. Market analysts expect these rates to remain steady barring any major global economic shifts.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 283.4 284.3
Euro EUR 319.9 323.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.9 383.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.9 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185.15 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.9 756.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.9
China Yuan CNY 38.75 39.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.47 42.87
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.21 3.3
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.07
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.2 922.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.64 66.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.29 168.29
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.29 27.59
Omani Riyal OMR 733.4 741.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.9 222.9
Swedish Krona SEK 29.07 29.37
Swiss Franc CHF 339.71 342.46
Thai Baht THB 8.43 8.58
   
