Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pak Rupee 12 April 2025

As global markets continue to shift, Pakistani rupee witnessed changes in open market against top currencies including US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), UK Pound (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), and Saudi Riyal (SAR).

As of April 12, US Dollar’s buying rate stands at 280.65 and selling rate at 282.15. Euro’s rate hovers at 307.4 for buying and 310.15 for selling. UK Pound currently priced at 359.6 for buying and 363.1 for selling. UAE Dirham remains Steady with rates at 76.35 for buying and 77 for selling. Saudi Riyal remains at 74.7 for buying and 75.25 for selling on Saturday.