Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Pak Rupee 12 April 2025

As global markets continue to shift, Pakistani rupee witnessed changes in open market against top currencies including US Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), UK Pound (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), and Saudi Riyal (SAR).

As of April 12, US Dollar’s buying rate stands at 280.65 and selling rate at 282.15. Euro’s rate hovers at 307.4 for buying and 310.15 for selling. UK Pound currently priced at 359.6 for buying and 363.1 for selling. UAE Dirham remains Steady with rates at 76.35 for buying and 77 for selling. Saudi Riyal remains at 74.7 for buying and 75.25 for selling on Saturday.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.15
Euro EUR 307.40 310.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359.60 363.10
UAE Dirham AED 76.35 77.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.70 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 174.00 176.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.85 746.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.40 907.90
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.40 26.70
Omani Riyal OMR 723.10 731.60
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.50 209.50
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
   
