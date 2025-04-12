Karachi Weather Update: Temperature to hit over 40°C amid heatwave alert

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, is witnessing scorching hot weather , and temperature could rise to 41°C amid the recent heatwave alert.

Met Office issued a heatwave advisory for port city as temperatures are expected to surge, with mercury likely to stay around 40°C in the next 24 hours. Due to high humidity levels, the “feels-like” temperature could rise to a sweltering 41°C, causing increased discomfort for residents.

The sudden spike in heat is being attributed to a shift in wind direction, which has disrupted the usual sea breeze and allowed hot, dry northwesterly winds to dominate the city’s atmosphere. As of Saturday noon, the minimum temperature recorded in Karachi was 25.7°C, with winds blowing at 8 km/h.

Karachi Heatwave

Meteorologists warn that the oppressive heat and humidity combination may persist throughout the day, particularly during peak afternoon hours. However, a partial return of the sea breeze is expected by evening, which may offer temporary relief.

Karachiites are advised to prepare for real-feel temperatures reaching between 39°C and 41°C. The maximum daytime temperature is forecasted to remain between 36°C and 38°C across most areas of the city.

PMD also urged citizens to take heatwave precautions seriously including staying hydrated and Avoid going outdoors during peak sunlight hours. Keep an eye on elderly people, children, and those with medical conditions, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.