‘Severe’ heatwave conditions predicted in Pakistan from April 13

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that most parts of the country are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions from April 13.

The Met Office has advised citizens to take precautionary measures to stay safe from the heat.

It predicted that a high-pressure system is likely to grip the upper atmosphere from April 13, due to which heatwave conditions may develop in most parts of the country.

It said these conditions are likely to change into “severe heatwave conditions” in southern Pakistan from April 14.

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) from 13th to 18th April,” read the press release.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the same period, the Met Office said.

The PMD has asked children, women and senior citizens to take precautionary measures against the heat such as avoiding exposure to direct sunlight during the day and remaining hydrated.

“Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities (wheat harvesting) keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well,” it said.

It added increasing temperatures in the northern areas may increase snowfall melting from April 14-18.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain “ALERT” and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation due to heatwave conditions,” it added.