Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 12 April 2025 Saturday

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high at Rs338,800 per tola while 10 gram rate stands at Rs290,466. It is all time highest ever seen in both local and international markets.
The sharp increase comes amid tariff war which continue to impact gold prices. According to the latest figures from various Saraffa markets across Pakistan, the prices remain consistent in all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and others.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold (Per Tola)
|Silver (Per Tola)
|Karachi
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
|Lahore
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
|Islamabad
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
|Peshawar
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
|Quetta
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
|Sialkot
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
|Hyderabad
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
|Faisalabad
|Rs338,800
|Rs3,421
Gold Prices
- Per Tola (24K): Rs338,800
- Per 10 Grams: Rs290,466
- Per Gram: Rs29,046
Local traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation, as the rise in gold prices may influence jewelry purchases, particularly ahead of the wedding season.
Note: Gold prices in Pakistan are volatile and change multiple times a day based on global trends. These rates are updated regularly by local Sarafa markets.