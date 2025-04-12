Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 12 April 2025 Saturday

By News Desk
8:44 am | Apr 12, 2025
Gold Prices Rise For Third Consecutive Day

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high at Rs338,800 per tola while 10 gram rate stands at Rs290,466. It is all time highest ever seen in both local and international markets.

The sharp increase comes amid tariff war which continue to impact gold prices. According to the latest figures from various Saraffa markets across Pakistan, the prices remain consistent in all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and others.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Silver (Per Tola)
Karachi Rs338,800 Rs3,421
Lahore Rs338,800 Rs3,421
Islamabad Rs338,800 Rs3,421
Peshawar Rs338,800 Rs3,421
Quetta Rs338,800 Rs3,421
Sialkot Rs338,800 Rs3,421
Hyderabad Rs338,800 Rs3,421
Faisalabad Rs338,800 Rs3,421

Gold Prices

  • Per Tola (24K): Rs338,800
  • Per 10 Grams: Rs290,466
  • Per Gram: Rs29,046

Local traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation, as the rise in gold prices may influence jewelry purchases, particularly ahead of the wedding season.

Note: Gold prices in Pakistan are volatile and change multiple times a day based on global trends. These rates are updated regularly by local Sarafa markets.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

