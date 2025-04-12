Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 12 April 2025 Saturday

The sharp increase comes amid tariff war which continue to impact gold prices. According to the latest figures from various Saraffa markets across Pakistan, the prices remain consistent in all major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and others.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Silver (Per Tola) Karachi Rs338,800 Rs3,421 Lahore Rs338,800 Rs3,421 Islamabad Rs338,800 Rs3,421 Peshawar Rs338,800 Rs3,421 Quetta Rs338,800 Rs3,421 Sialkot Rs338,800 Rs3,421 Hyderabad Rs338,800 Rs3,421 Faisalabad Rs338,800 Rs3,421

Gold Prices

Per Tola (24K): Rs338,800

Rs338,800 Per 10 Grams: Rs290,466

Rs290,466 Per Gram: Rs29,046

Local traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation, as the rise in gold prices may influence jewelry purchases, particularly ahead of the wedding season.

Note: Gold prices in Pakistan are volatile and change multiple times a day based on global trends. These rates are updated regularly by local Sarafa markets.