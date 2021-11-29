Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 November 2021
08:41 AM | 29 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 118,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 101,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 93,225 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs  108,716.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Karachi PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Islamabad PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Peshawar PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Quetta PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Sialkot PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Attock PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Gujranwala PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Jehlum PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Multan PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Bahawalpur PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Gujrat PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Nawabshah PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Chakwal PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Hyderabad PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Nowshehra PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Sargodha PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Faisalabad PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530
Mirpur PKR 118,600 PKR 1,530

