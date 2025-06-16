Currency Rates in Pakistan: Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal 16 June 2025

8:51 am | Jun 16, 2025

Pakistani rupee shows slight movements against international currencies on Monday, as foreign exchange rates remained largely stable amid global market uncertainty.

According to updated rates from local forex dealers, the US dollar was being bought at 282.4 and sold at 285.25 in the open market. Euro also showed strength, trading at Rs326.35 for buying and Rs330 for selling. Meanwhile, the UK Pound Sterling continued to hover near its higher levels, fetching Rs383.35 for buying and Rs387.70 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham stood firm at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.25 and Rs76.15 respectively.

Currency Name Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.5 285.15
Euro EUR 326.35 330
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.35 387.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.95 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76.15
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 185.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.5 756.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 210
China Yuan CNY 38.85 39.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.59 35.94
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.25 921.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66 66.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.5 170.5
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal OMR 732.5 741.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 219 223.1
Swedish Krona SEK 29.09 29.39
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht THB 8.4 8.55
   
