Currency Rates in Pakistan: Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal 16 June 2025

Pakistani rupee shows slight movements against international currencies on Monday, as foreign exchange rates remained largely stable amid global market uncertainty.

According to updated rates from local forex dealers, the US dollar was being bought at 282.4 and sold at 285.25 in the open market. Euro also showed strength, trading at Rs326.35 for buying and Rs330 for selling. Meanwhile, the UK Pound Sterling continued to hover near its higher levels, fetching Rs383.35 for buying and Rs387.70 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham stood firm at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was quoted at Rs75.25 and Rs76.15 respectively.