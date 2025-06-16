200 prize bond draw June 2025: Balloting, winners details

KARACHI – The Draw Number 102 of Rs200 prize bonds draw will be held at the National Savings Centre, Quetta, today (June 16, 2025).

The prize bond draw is expected to draw widespread attention, as a significant number of Pakistanis prefer making investment in smaller denominations to avail the opportunity of winning big cash prizes.

The Rs200 prize bond draws are held every three months as previous balloting took place in March 2025.

Rs200 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The first prize for the Rs200 prize bond stands at Rs750,000, while the second prize, which is awarded to five winners, is Rs250,000. The third prize, valued at Rs 1,250, is awarded to several lucky persons.

Rs200 Prize Bond Draw Winners

The winners of the Rs200 prize bond’s today draw will be announced shortly after the balloting process concludes in Quetta.

A complete list of the lucky winners will also be shared after the results are finalised, ensuring transparency in the process.

Upcoming Draws

The savings centres across the country are set to hold prize bond draws of various denominations, with upcoming draws include Rs750, Rs100, Rs1,500, Rs25,000, and Rs40,000 throughout the year.