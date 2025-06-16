Three killed in Tel Aviv as Iran launches fresh waves of attacks on Israel

TEHRAN – At least people were killed in Tel Aviv as Iran has launched a fresh wave of attacks on Israel in retaliations to the latter’s aggression as the conflict has entered the fourth day.

Iran has also hit port city of Haifa, hours after the Israeli military bombed Tehran, the Iranian capital city. The death toll in Iran has jumped to 224, including 70 women and children.

The intelligence chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday.

Following the Iranian’s news attacks, videos shared by Israel news channels show “extensive damage” to several buildings in various parts of the country.

In a statement said, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said new method has been applied in the recent attacks that caused Israel’s multi-layered defence systems to target each other, international media reported.

“The initiatives and capabilities used in this operation, despite the comprehensive support of the United States and Western powers and the possession of the most up-to-date and newest defence technology, led to the successful and maximum hitting of the missiles on the targets in the occupied territories,” Reuters quoted it as having said.

Tehran launched the waves of attacks and fired several missiles on Saturday in retaliation for Israel’s pre-emptive strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs that began on Friday.