Convoy of stranded Pakistani students departs Tehran amid Iran-Israel conflict

QUETTA – A convoy of Pakistani students stranded in Iran has departed from Tehran as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered fourth day as both sides targeting each other with missiles, drones and air strikes.

Reports said six buses carrying Pakistani students have departed for the Taftan border. The corridor at the Taftan border will remain open even after 4 PM today.

A day earlier, 180 Pakistanis crossed the border. Among those returning were 168 pilgrims and 12 traders.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Iran, Mudassir Tipu, stated that he is currently in Pakistan for official meetings, but the Pakistani embassy in Iran is working to provide all possible facilities to the Pakistani citizens.

Tipu has shared the contact number and email address of the embassy in Tehran, the consulates in Mashhad and Zahedan, and the unit established at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on social media.

It is recalled that both crossing points in Panjgur, adjacent to Iran, have been closed for an indefinite period.

The air route between the two countries is also suspended due to the ongoing airstrikes.

Meanwhile, at least people were killed in Tel Aviv as Iran has launched a fresh wave of attacks on Israel in retaliations to the latter’s aggression as the conflict has entered the fourth day.

Iran has also hit port city of Haifa, hours after the Israeli military bombed Tehran, the Iranian capital city. The death toll in Iran has jumped to 224, including 70 women and children.

The intelligence chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday.

Following the Iranian’s news attacks, videos shared by Israel news channels show “extensive damage” to several buildings in various parts of the country.

In a statement said, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said new method has been applied in the recent attacks that caused Israel’s multi-layered defence systems to target each other, international media reported.